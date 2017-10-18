British comedian Russell Brand has opened up about how fatherhood impacted his life and if his words are any indications, the experience has been quite overwhelming.

After a tumultuous marriage with pop star Katy Perry came to an end, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor got hitched to Laura Gallacher, sister of sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher. And by November 2016, the couple had become proud parents to a baby girl, named Mabel.

"I had such strong feeling of protectiveness and love that I didn't know what to do with them," Brand says about becoming a father to a daughter.

The 42-year-old further dished to Us Weekly that he "was protecting her from people she didn't need to be protected from. I didn't want her to be weighed. I didn't want a label put on her. I didn't want anyone near her."

Although it's close to a year since Brand and his wife welcomed their daughter, the Get Him To The Greek star asserts that he still feels strongly like he experienced at the time of the birth. In fact, in his own words, the addition to the Brand brood seems to have brought about unexpected changes in the once-extravagant actor's life.

"She made me recognize that I'm not the end of the line, that my daughter is the end of the line. What I want and what I need is not important to what she wants and she needs. That's a good thing because I can be a very self-obsessed guy," Brand explains.

Indeed, the comedian has turned his life around after an ill-fated marriage and a divorce in 2011. The addition of a new member further adds to the feeling, and yet when asked about his former wife, the English entertainer had only good words.

"I have come away from that experience and I still feel very warm towards her. When I hear about her or see her, I think 'Ah, there's that person, that person in the world'," said Brand reflecting on his split in an interview earlier this year.

"The marriage didn't last for a very long time and I think that is due to the undulating nature of fame, living in those conditions," he added referencing his ex-relationship with Perry.