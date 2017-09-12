British comic Russell Brand has revealed he wants to reconcile with ex-wife, pop star Katy Perry six years on from their highly-publicised divorce. Brand recently married again, this time to blogger Laura Gallacher.

Brand, who filed for his divorce from Perry, told Grazia magazine (via Evening Standard): "I'm willing and open for reconciliation, any kind, because if we can't overcome our relatively trivial personal disputes in this world, what hope is there for us?"

The pair met in 2009 while Brand was shooting Get Him To The Greek. They got engaged on New Year's Eve that same year and married in October 2010, near a tiger sanctuary.

"I don't regret being married to Katy at all," the famed womaniser explained in the interview. "I have very positive feelings about that whole experience and Katy is an extraordinary woman."

Brand called the marriage a "very important and lovely time" in his life, but cited irreconcilable differences when he filed for divorce after just over a year. He recently explained that the pair's hectic schedules were to blame.

"Katy was obviously very, very occupied and busy," he said. "I was occupied and busy but not to the same degree."

Brand has been in an on-and-off relationship with lifestyle blogger Laura Gallacher – daughter of golf legend Bernard Gallacher – since 2007, but the two became serious in 2015. The pair were revealed to be engaged shortly before their daughter Mabel was born in November 2016.

The pair married in Henley-on-Thames on 26 August this year.

Since the divorce, Katy Perry has dated singer John Mayer, even recording a duet called Who You Love for his album Paradise Valley. More recently she was liked with Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom, but the pair broke up earlier this year.