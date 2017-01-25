Russia has extended its ban on non-beverage products that contain alcohol, after 74 people were killed when they drank a toxic bath lotion in Siberia.

The ban extends to all products containing more than 25% alcohol, excluding perfume and window cleaners, Russian consumer rights agency Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

In December, hundreds were hospitalised and scores died in the Siberian city of Irkutsk after consuming a bath lotion containing toxic methanol as a cheap substitute for alcoholic beverages.

The bottles of the lotion had been mistakenly labelled as containing non-toxic ethanol.

In Russia, economic hardship and increased duties on vodka and other alcoholic beverages have led many to drink alternatives including cosmetics and antifreeze, resulting in several mass poisonings.

The measure extends by 60 days a ban on alcohol-based non-beverage products imposed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on 26 December.

Russian authorities claim the ban reduced alcohol substitute-related deaths by 65% over January.