Russia has launched the first-ever telecom satellite for Angola, bringing the eight-year-old project to fruition.

The satellite, dubbed Angosat-1, lifted-off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on a Ukraine-built Zenit 2SB rocket on 26 December (Tuesday). It reached low-Earth orbit in a matter of minutes and was taken further up to 22,000 miles above Earth with a Russia-built Fregat upper stage.

Roscosmos aired the launch live, showing the Zenit booster soaring through the clouds over the freezing launch pad.

According to a report in Phys.org, Angosat is the first national communications satellite for the South African country responsible for providing television broadcast, Internet, radio and other telecommunications services to the entire African continent and parts of Europe for next 15 years.

The satellite weighs just over 1,500kg and has been developed by Russian aerospace company RSC Energia. Russia and Angola agreed on the $280mn (£210mn) project back in 2009, which not only included the launch of the satellite but also the development of ground-based infrastructure to monitor and control it.

The control-centre has been built near Angola's capital city and will be managed by 50 engineers from different parts of the world. The whole effort has been funded by credit from Russian banks.

As the report notes, the launch was initially slated to happen in summer, but was plagued by a series of delays. Being the backbone of the project, Russia wanted to execute the launch with its new heavy-lift Angara rocket but eventually settled for Ukraine's fully-assembled Zenit rocket last year.

Here's a video of the rocket and the satellite on top of it: