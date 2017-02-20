Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, has died suddenly in New York on 20 February, a day before his 65th birthday. The Russian Foreign Ministry released a brief statement on his death. The cause of his death is still not known.

More to follow

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is a news organisation that keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis of global relevance. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.