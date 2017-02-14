Ruth Davidson last night offered a rare glimpse of the behind-the-scenes talks during Theresa May's meeting with Donald Trump at the White House in January.

The Scottish Conservative leader, speaking at the London School of Economics (LSE), hinted that the "interesting" summit provided some memoir-worthy material.

"I have heard from some of the people that were on the visit some of the chat that happened behind-the-scenes that went on in the state visit, which sounds interesting and I am sure it will feature in a number of people's memoirs," Davidson said.

"I don't think people knew what to expect and it didn't disappoint."

But the former BBC journalist refused to divulge more information about May's meeting with Trump, the US president's first summit with a world leader since taking office. "I'm OK, am I in trouble, have I just committed news?" Davidson quipped.

The Edinburgh Central MSP went onto praise May for getting Trump to make a "100% commitment" to Nato, a pledge which came after numerous criticisms from the Republican against the military alliance.

"I do actually care how Theresa May the person interacts with Donald Trump the person," Davidson said.

"What I care about is the prime minister of the UK having a relationship with the president of the United States that is to the benefit of the people of the UK and to the benefit of the organisation in which we are both members.

"What is quite telling from her visit is that she stood up at the podium and said that he was fully behind Nato and he was going to keep up the American contribution to Nato and he didn't contradict her, and he agreed.

"Actually, that's something our European partners had wanted some form of response from for some time and she managed to get him there."

The Scottish Conservative leader campaigned for Remain during the EU referendum, notably clashing with fellow Tory Boris Johnson during the BBC's Great Debate from Wembley Stadium.

But Davidson warned that the SNP were now attempting to "weaponise" Brexit to boost support for their independence campaign.

"My focus, as leader of the opposition in Scotland, is to hold the SNP to account in getting on with that job," she said.

"That is why we more than doubled our number of MSPs last year – because people of all political stripes wanted someone to do that job, after a period when it felt like the SNP could get away with anything.

"To have someone who will stand up against yet more uncertainty and division, and say No to another referendum. That is why, against their own expectations; all their attempts to weaponise Brexit to boost support for independence have simply not worked."

Davidson's speech comes amid a backlash against Trump's state visit to the UK in June. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has promised to block him from speaking in Westminster Hall, while author Owen Jones has organised protests against the US president over his temporary ban of people travelling from seven Muslim-majority countries to America.