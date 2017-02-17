Singer Ryan Adams will be out on the road this year after announcing tour dates for the UK and Ireland. The exciting news coincides with the release of Adams' new studio album, Prisoner, which was released on 17 February.

Kicking off on 8 September, the eight-date tour will visit a range of cities including Belfast, Manchester, Dublin, Edinburgh and Leeds before bringing its grand finale to London's Royal Albert Hall on 22 September. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 24 February and will be available to buy from Ticketmaster and other reputable outlets.

Critics have given rave reviews of Adams' 16th album Prisoner, which features a host of new music from the musician after his 2015 release 1989, a track-for-track cover of Taylor Swift's best-selling album of the same name. An Evening Standard reviewer said Prisoner was "as effective as anything he has done" while The Guardian praised the album's "intimacy and restraint".

The theme of heartache runs fluidly throughout the record, inspired on his divorce from US singer Mandy Moore in 2016.

Sharing how he channelled pain from the split into his new material, Adams told NME: "For me, the big shadow illuminating things for fans will be that this record is directly related to my divorce [from Many Moore], and to what was going on inside me – how I endured it and where I was in my emotions at that time – and they wouldn't be wrong."

He said: "I didn't want to make a mistake and avoid it... I believe in art, and it sounds so stupid – but I think it's more stupid to pretend that things aren't happening to you and write some bland f**king useless b******t."

Ryan Adams tour dates 2017 8 September: Ulster Hall – Belfast 9 September: Opera House – Cork 11 September: Olympia Theatre – Dublin 14 September: O2 Apollo – Manchester 15 September: Usher Hall – Edinburgh 17 September: Sage – Gateshead 18 September: O2 Academy – Leeds 22 September: Royal Albert Hall – London

Listen to Ryan Adams' Do You Still Love Me?: