Wales legend Ryan Giggs says he does not expect Gareth Bale to leave Real Madrid and return to the Premier League any time soon.

Speaking to BBC Wales Sport, Giggs said while his former club United would love to sign Bale, the 27-year-old was "happy" at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale has more than five years left on his contract at Real, where he has won two Champions League titles and one Copa del Rey.

United were strongly linked with Bale during the summer of 2013, when the Welshman left Tottenham to join Real in an £85m ($106m) deal – a world record transfer at the time.

""He looks happy at Real Madrid. I don't think he's going anywhere at the moment," Giggs said.

"From a fan's point of view, it would be great to see him back in the Premier League.

"The United fans would love to see him at Old Trafford. You talk about the big clubs and United is up there. While he's happy there, I can't see him leaving."

Bale said he had no intention of leaving Spain in the near future when he signed a new long-term contract at the Madrid club last October.

"I feel more comfortable every year that I'm here as well. I'm improving my Spanish, my family's more settled. I fully intend to see out my contract here," he was quoted as saying by Press Association.

"Obviously in the future, I don't know when I'm going to retire, but I'm very happy here at the moment and for the next six years I'm not looking past that really."

Bale scored for Real on his return from a three-month layoff due to an ankle injury in the 2-0 win over Espanyol on 18 February.

His return is a major boost for Wales ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on 24 March.