Ryan Giggs had urged Manchester United to complete the signing of Gabriel Jesus and Kylian Mbappe when he was the Red Devils' assistant manager.

The Old Trafford favourite was Louis van Gaal's assistant during the Dutchman's two-year reign at the club. The Brazil international left his native club Palmeiras and completed a switch to Manchester City, while Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain from AS Monaco on loan in the summer.

PSG have an option to make the deal permanent next summer and can make it permanent for a fee of around £166m ($222.2m). Giggs stressed that he watched Jesus for three years, while scouted the France international for a year.

The Welshman believes United had the opportunity to sign Jesus and Mbappe for £5m ($6.7m), but stressed that his requests were turned down by the 20-time champions of England.

"I watched Gabriel Jesus play three years ago. I watched Mbappé for a year. I was watching them with the scout and it was a no-brainer," Giggs told The Times.

"It was just like, 'Get them.' It would have been £5 million or something — get them, loan them back — and that's where the recruitment could have been better."

Pep Guardiola has preferred to use Jesus to lead City's attack ahead of Sergio Aguero this season. Mbappe, meanwhile, has formed a lethal partnership with Neymar and Edinson Cavani to lead PSG's attack.

The former Palmeiras star and ex-Monaco man have developed into quality players over the years and have the ability to become world class players. Giggs believes the duo could have been at United, if the Red Devils were successful in securing their services few years ago.

Giggs also expressed his disappointment in United's recruitment policy after Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The Red Devils have seen three new managers take charge at Old Trafford after the Scot stepped down and have spent nearly £700m ($936.7m) in the last four years.

The former winger questioned the quality of the players that were brought into the club. He also went on reveal that he did not agree with Van Gaal to allow players like Danny Welbeck, Rafael da Silva and Jonny Evans leave the club, who according to Giggs are "United through and through".

"I know what a Manchester United player looks like," United's most decorated player explained.

"There have been a lot who have come through that haven't been United players and also players who were United players and shouldn't have left. I'm talking about Rafael [Da Silva], [Danny] Welbeck, Jonny Evans — players who are United through and through.

"It was hard because Louis had his own ideas and you had to respect that, but, yes, we had a few arguments about a couple of them. He understood [my position] because I had played with those lads, but they just weren't for him.

"Some of them, like Welbeck, wanted to play more regularly, and Jonny had a few injuries at the time, so you could understand it, but — and it's not saying it in hindsight — recruitment hasn't been great either."