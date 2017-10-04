Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs wants to see Jose Mourinho unleash Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the same team.

A goal-laden start to the 2017-18 season sees United joint top of the Premier League table, having plundered 21 goals in six games, notching a further seven in their opening two matches of the Champions League campaign and four in the Carabao Cup third-round win over Burton Albion.

Summer signing Romelu Lukaku has been responsible for 11 of those goals, but Martial and Rashford have both made a stellar contribution with five each, having also laid on six and four assists respectively.

That impressive return comes despite the fact Mourinho has opted to alternative between the two players on the left of his attack this season, with the pair starting in the same team just once this term, in the 4-1 win over Burton.

Martial, 21, and Rashford 19, will continue vying for that role following the international break but Giggs, who dominated the left hand side of United's attack for two decades, is eager to see them in tandem again.

"The battle between Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial has been great to follow," Giggs told Sky Sports. "I could definitely see them in the same team, with Marcus being more of a natural centre-forward whereas Martial is more of a left-sided forward but can also play centrally."

He added: "They have got incredible pace so they are extremely dangerous, although to be considered top players they need to be scoring 20 goals a season."

Rashford has been Mourinho's preferred starting option in the Premier League, with Martial getting the nod in just one of their seven league matches to date. However the England international says both insist the competition they provide each other is crucial to their sparkling form.

"Without it, you don't improve," the England striker was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "Young players need that sort of environment around them.

"I think we're both enjoying our football at the moment, we're both having our say in the games, and it's good for us, good for the manager, good for the team."