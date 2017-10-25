Former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs has said Victor Lindelof will need time to adjust to Premier League football after his defensive error proved costly against Huddersfield last weekend.

Lindelof, a £31m ($41m) summer signing from Benfica, was handed a rare Premier League appearance by Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho at the John Smith's Stadium after Phil Jones hobbled off with an injury in the first half.

The Sweden international was at fault for Huddersfield's second goal as he misjudged the flight of Jonas Lossl's downfield kick, allowing Laurent Depoit re to capitalise.

Giggs said it was unfair to single out Lindelof for criticism as the 23-year-old has little experience of the frenetic pace of Premier League football.

"One player who has attracted a lot of criticism is Victor Lindelof but he certainly shouldn't be written off yet," the former Red Devils winger told Sky Sports.

"Some players come to the Premier League and bed in straight away and others can take six months or even a year, as it was for Patrice Evra, Jaap Stam and Nemanja Vidic, and they went on to be unbelievable players.

"You win together and lose together and you can't single out a player, especially when he hasn't been playing regularly. He's just got to knuckle down and come through this."

Giggs was also critical of Ander Herrera's post-match interview after the Huddersfield defeat, in which the midfielder claimed the hosts played with "more passion" than his own team.

"I am a little bit surprised at Ander Herrera's comments though because you wouldn't really comment about your teammates, you leave that to the manager," the Welshman said.

"When you start questioning you teammates' work rates, even if they weren't at it, it can set a dangerous precedent."

Lindelof started and played the full 90 minutes of United's 2-0 win over Swansea City in the Carabao Cup on 24 October.

The Red Devils' next Premier League assignment sees them taking on high-flying Tottenham at Old Trafford on 28 October.