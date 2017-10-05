Like most first-time visitors to New York City, Ryan Gosling's one-year-old daughter had a unique experience that is bound to remain with her for years to come. The actor and his wife Eva Mendes visited the Big Apple with Amada and her elder sister Esmeralda, 3, recently and recalled that his younger daughter managed to have her very first NY experience.

Gosling, who was in the city to host the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, attempted to make a big deal of Amada's first visit but it did not go as planned. "I brought her to the window in the morning and I said, 'Sweetheart, welcome to New York,'" the Drive star said during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on 3 October.

"And two cars went smash, and smoke started pouring out of the cars, and these two guys got out and I won't repeat the hand gestures for you, but I just quickly covered her eyes and ran away from the window."

"She learned to give the finger in New York. Wow. That's a very New York experience," Kimmel joked on hearing the story. "That's about as good as it gets."

While the incident may have been more of a shock for The Notebook actor, he was in a much lighter mood while making his appearance on SNL as the host of the 30 September episode. Similar to his previous skits on the show, Gosling was unable to keep a straight face during his acts.

"I have this weird disorder where when I find something funny, I laugh," he told Kimmel. "I'm working on it."

The 36-year-old is currently promoting his new film Blade Runner 2049 with Harrison Ford and he was unable to keep the chuckles away during their latest interview together. During their visit to the British daytime talk show This Morning, the two actors keep things light with journalist Alison Hammond and joke about Gosling's fondness for knitting.

"Did you have fun on the set? Did you get your knitting needles out cos I know you like to relax through knitting," she asked him.

"Oh, we're gonna go over there?" he countered before they joked about the sweater he was wearing at the time. "This is what I do on set... I knitted this sweater."