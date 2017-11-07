Ryan Reynolds is known for translating his hilarious personality onto his social media channels with ease, and didn't fail to send Instagram into a frenzy with his latest post.

The 41-year-old Deadpool actor tickled his 15 million followers by sharing a snap of his wife Blake Lively looking a little different to her usual gorgeous self while filming The Rhythm Section in Dublin, Ireland.

Reynolds poked fun at his 30-year-old wife by captioning the scruffy shot: "#nofilter".

Gossip Girl star Lively is renowned for her glamorous appearance of tumbling blonde curly hair and flawless make-up, but looked a far cry from her usual self in character as Stephanie Patrick for the movie.

Wearing a bizarre outfit of a pink puffer coat, red print T-shirt, track pants and a blue woolly hat with her hair tucked into it, Lively looked nearly unrecognisable as she appeared to storm down a street wearing very little make-up.

Reynolds' fans thought the snap of his wife was hilarious, with one person commenting: "omg I love them" as another put: "Savage!! I'm dying".

A third added: "OMG IM SCREAMING".

Lively recently got her own back on her prankster husband, wishing him a happy birthday in October by sharing a snap of him half cropped out. Fellow actor Ryan Gosling was the focal point of the shot. She captioned it: "Happy birthday, baby." It was liked over 1.3 million times on Twitter.

Fans of the couple have followed their romance since they began dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of the Green Lantern. They bought a home in Bedford, New York, in June 2012 and wed in 2012 in a lavish ceremony held at Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where Lively wore a wedding gown by Marchesa.

They reportedly ran into troubled waters earlier this year after Look magazine reported that they are having to put "much more effort into their marriage" in recent times during their busy working schedules and co-parenting of daughters James and Ines.