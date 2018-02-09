Fulham golden boy Ryan Sessegnon was unmoved by speculation linking him with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the January transfer window and insists his sole focus is on helping his boyhood club return to the Premier League.

Sessegnon, who does not turn 18 until May, was named the Championship's Player of the Month for January after producing a number of scintillating performances that contributed to Fulham's rise into the play-off positions.

The England youth international has flourished since being moved from left-back to left-wing by Slavisa Jokanovic, who has afforded the teenager a start in every league match so far this season, but Sessegnon's admirers have tracked him for over a year.

Tottenham saw a bid for Sessegnon rejected in the summer and were said to be monitoring his situation in January [The Daily Telegraph], while United were hoping to conclude a £25m deal for the left-back which would have seen him remain in west London [The Daily Mail].

Fulham were adamant that their prized young left-back-cum-forward would be kept away from the clutches of United and Tottenham and managed to hold onto him along with the rest of their key players in January. Sessegnon, who has plundered 11 goals and provided four assists this season, insists that links with members of the Premier League's fabled top six did not distract him from his primary target.

"It was flattering to be linked with other clubs but my main focus was on Fulham," Sessegnon told The Evening Standard. "My aim has always been to try and help the club get back into the Premier League. I didn't pay too much attention to it. I'm always focused on my job at Fulham.

"As you can see in every league game I've started, each game I try to be better than the last. I'm enjoying having this good season. That is down to the game time I'm getting."

Fulham will find it extremely difficult to fend off the likes of United and Tottenham if they fail to earn promotion back to England's top-flight this season, but Sessegnon will hope to harden his side's case for a place in the top two with a match-winning performance against lowly Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium on Saturday (10 February).