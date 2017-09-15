A Ryanair plane was forced to make an emergency landing when one its nose wheels fell off after take-off.

The flight, from London Stansted to Copenhagen, was diverted to East Midlands Airport, where it safely landed on Friday morning (15 September).

Photos posted on social media show the aircraft stationary on the runway after landing as passengers disembarked.

Traffic on the adjacent M1 motorway had to be stopped as the aircraft made its landing.

The Boeing 737 took off from the London airport at 8.07am and was scheduled to arrive at 11.45am in Copenhagen.

Flight data showed it reached the Suffolk coast before turning around and heading towards East Midlands Airport.

A spokesman for Ryanair said: "This flight from Stansted to Copenhagen (September 15) diverted to East Midlands because of the loss of one (of its two) nose wheels after take-off.

"The aircraft landed safely at East Midlands Airport, customers disembarked and will board a replacement aircraft shortly."