Security staff allowed a man who tried to carry a "crude but viable" nail bomb onto a plane onto a later flight.

Nadeem Muhammad, 43, from Bury, was stopped as he tried to board a plane at Manchester Airport for a flight to Bergamo, Italy, in January when airport scanners detected the device.

After he was questioned and no explosives were found on the device, Muhammad was released and went home. Five days later, he was allowed onto another Ryanair flight to Bergamo for an 11-day stay.

Following further tests which did find explosives, Muhammad was arrested on his return.

Security staff found the improvised pipe bomb was found in the lining of a green suitcase and was made of an explosive propellant in the barrel of a marker pen, which was linked to three batteries and wires that could explode the device when joined.

Jonathan Sandiford, prosecuting, told Manchester Crown Court: "It is a matter of common sense that the only reason he would have tried to get that device onto the aeroplane was that he intended to detonate it in the confines of the Boeing 737, endangering the lives of the passengers on board and causing damage to the aircraft itself."

Muhammad, who is originally from Pakistan, but has Italian citizenship, denies possession of the bomb with intent to endanger life and possession of the bomb in suspicious circumstances.

The trial continues.