Ryback has revealed that "walking away from WWE" was the greatest day of his career. The Big Guy left the WWE after a contract dispute in August of 2016.

The fighter said that although it was not an "easy decision" to quit the company, but eventually he did so as he had thought about it for over two years.

"It was such a proud moment for me to know that walking away and walking away from the amount of money I left to be free," Ryback was quoted as saying by Ring Rust Radio. "I equate it to the Shawshank Redemption, that I was finally released. I did it on my own terms and conditions."

When asked about being the hottest free agent in the wrestling world, Ryback said as his business was doing well he would refrain from jumping into television right away.

"It's one of those things where I don't care about being on TV," Ryback said. "I have my brand, I have my name and I haven't been off TV that long. I am already very profitable in my business where I don't need to go on TV just to be on TV."

"I don't feel the need to be seen. I get to go out every week and work for myself, make a great living, wrestle, meet the fans and get to spend time with the fans."

Ryback also talked about how unhappy Vince McMahon was when he was competing in WrestleMania 32.

"I remember being at this last WrestleMania and the contact stuff was already at a very negative point,' Ryback said."He left gorilla position, he couldn't even stand there and watch my match, then he walked by with this look of disgust on his face and I remember thinking, 'This company f**king sucks. This job sucks, and this is the worst day of my life.'"

"This was all on WrestleMania and I thought it really shouldn't be this way," Ryback continued. "I think we sometimes have a vision as a kid how we think things are going to be. Telling the truth, from my own experience, I am telling you 100 percent of the truth of everything that went on there and that I encountered there."