Ryback has accused Vince McMahon of not letting wrestlers become popular on their own in the WWE. The former WWE superstar was not happy with the way McMahon continued with business at the entertainment company, before deciding to quit in August 2016 over a contract dispute.

When asked why he felt that the company was against stars becoming organically popular, The Big Guy claimed that WWE told him "lies over and over again".

"So, life isn't fair. I've said Vince created that world and it's his right to do what he wants to do at the end of the day," Ryback said during an interview with Ring Rust Radio.

"That made it very easy for me to leave and go ahead create my own world, start from the bottom and work my way back up again," he said and added, "It's a very discouraging and unsettling feeling."

Ryback pointed out that McMahon left with a "look of disgust on his face" during his fight at last year's WrestleMania.

"I remember thinking, 'This company f*****g sucks. This job sucks, and this is the worst day of my life'. This was all on WrestleMania and I thought it really shouldn't be this way," he said.

"I think we sometimes have a vision as a kid how we think things are going to be. Telling the truth, from my own experience, I am telling you 100 percent of the truth of everything that went on there and that I encountered there. To be lied to time and time again, then to go out there killing yourself to give that brand everything you got and to be your best, and all you want is to be treated fairly and with respect, all the while you are a staple for that company that they have relied on, it isn't a good feeling and it's very motivating to me."

Ryback also said that he did not hate McMahon or Triple H, but wanted to show them that he does not need them "to be successful in life".

"I want to set a precedent for these other guys where WWE tries to own and control your brand and you can't make a living outside of them. No, that's not right. I created my brand, I'm responsible for my brand and I can take my brand and do whatever I want to do with it. I don't need you to be successful in life. That is exactly what I am doing. I'm going to blaze my own trail and show these other guys that you don't need them even though that's what they want you to think," the wrestler added.