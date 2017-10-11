In scenes fit for a Love Island bust-up, Chris Hughes from the ITV2 show had a heated confrontation with television presenter Rylan Clark-Neal on the red carpet last night (10 October).

The 28-year-old This Morning showbiz reporter appeared to be physically restrained in a video obtained by OK! magazine after he became locked in a row with Hughes and his girlfriend Olivia Attwood over their feud with his friend Katie Price.

Clark-Neal was offended when the Love Island couple dubbed him "Katie Price's lapdog" after he said on This Morning that she had "52 screenshots" of flirty messages from Hughes on her phone.

The Big Brother presenter, who won his claim to fame on The X Factor in 2012, was asked about the spat on the red carpet at the Specsavers' Spectacle Wearer of the Year event, storming straight over to Hughes and Attwood to confront them.

A source told The Sun: "Rylan called Olivia over and it all started polite with air kisses but then he whispered in her ear and she looked shocked.

"Chris then got really irate and someone had to hold him and Rylan away from each other."

After being asked what happened, Clark-Neal said: "No, I'm great, I just don't want to get involved in anyone's f***ing business. If I was used by Katie I'd expect to be on a bigger wage than I am now. She's got a lot of money in the bank.

"But no I won't have anyone say that I get involved in other people's f***ing relationships because over the past 5 years I don't even publicise my own f***ing relationship so why would I get involved in other people's..." he added.

Hughes and Attwood later told press that "nothing happened" between them and the presenter, with the blonde model adding: "We were just catching up".

Hughes and Clark-Neal later took to Twitter to shut down claims of the very public spat, with the former writing: "Great night at the @Specsavers event hosted by @Rylan who did a great job as per! Been a long, tiring day, but a great way to finish it "

Clark-Neal replied: "Shattered after our "bust up" . Take care mate @chrishughes_22 ".