Jurgen Klopp will make a late decision on whether to throw Sadio Mane straight back into the first-team for Liverpool's huge Premier League showdown with Chelsea.

Mane has missed the club's last seven games due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. His absence has coincided with the club's dramatic slump in form which culminated in three home defeats in seven days last week as the club were eliminated from both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup while also losing significant ground in their Premier League title challenge.

Mane's Afcon campaign came to an end on Sunday night after Senegal lost to Cameroon at the quarter-final stage, with the former Southampton star missing the decisive spot kick in a penalty shootout.

With league leaders Chelsea coming to Anfield on Tuesday, Liverpool chartered a private jet in a bid to get their forward back to Merseyside as soon as possible.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the visit of Antonio Conte's side, Klopp confirmed Mane is expected back tonight.

"I don't know exactly [if he will be involved against Chelsea]. He's on his way," Klopp said. "He'll be in tomorrow morning, I have no idea. I have to look in eyes then make a decision."

Klopp hopes to have him as an option for Tuesday but admits a return on Saturday against Hull City could be a more realistic date.

"He is a quality player, it is easier if we have him in the team," Klopp said. "He's kind of an option for Chelsea, we have to see. At least for the Hull game, that is good for us, we have a very good player back for selection, it is only good news."

Elsewhere, Ovie Ejaria, who started in attack in Mane's absence against in the defeat to Wolves on Saturday, is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Klopp initially described his injury as "a problem downstairs", later clarifying it as an ankle injury.

"He got a knock in the first-half and got treatment at half-time," Klopp said. "He woke up the next morning like this. He is obviously out for a while. It is not on the outside or inside of the ankle, it is inbetween."

Adam Lallana meanwhile training on Monday and is contention to return after missing Saturday's defeat to Wolves but Nathaniel Clyne remains a doubt. The full-back has been struggling with a rib/abdominal injury and will be assessed before Tuesday's game.

"Lallana is training, Clyne not. Adam is fine for selection. Clyney we have to see. We would love to force it, but we have to wait. He did a running session yesterday. It is about adapting through the pain level. If there is a risk to make it worse, we cannot take this risk."