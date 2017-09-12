Liverpool will have to make do without influential attacker Sadio Mane for their next three domestic matches after their appeal to reduce the Senegal international's suspension was rejected by the Football Association on Tuesday (September 12).

Mane, 25, kicked Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes in the head on Saturday and was immediately given his marching orders by referee Jon Moss, whose decision sparked mass debate among the football world.

Liverpool's talisman had no intent to injure Ederson, who suffered a number of facial wounds but was able to train with his Manchester City teammates on Tuesday, but the Merseysiders' excessive punishment claim was rejected. Ederson had to be carried off on a stretcher after the incident but has fortunately not suffered any serious injuries and will be back in action in a fortnight's time, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

Mane is still available to play in Liverpool's Champions League group stage opener against La Liga outfit Sevilla on Wednesday but he will now miss his side's Premier League clashes against Burnley and Leicester City, as well as the Carabao Cup tie with the Foxes next week.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not think Mane deserved to be sent off against City, who eventually ran out 5-0 winners over the sorry Reds on Saturday, but the German will now have to do without the former RB Salzburg star, who has started the season in rip-roaring style.

Klopp said he saw little point in appealing the decision after the match on Saturday: "It would be another waste of time, like the game today," he was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

"I think everyone knows [Mané] didn't see the goalie. There was not one second he looks on the goalie. He just wanted to get the ball as soon as possible. Hopefully the goalie is not seriously injured.

"Sadio is very upset. We couldn't keep him – he was shocked about the situation. I am sure also about the decision."