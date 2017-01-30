The stars were out in force on Sunday (29 January) night for the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017.
Nominees and presenters took their places on the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles ahead of the illustrious event, celebrating the best of TV and film, and where a win is widely regarded as a likely predictor of Oscar success.
Salma Hayek, Ashton Kutcher, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, Common, Rashida Jones, Brie Larson, Mahershala Ali, Octavia Spencer, Viggo Mortensen, Casey Affleck and the stars of Stranger Things are all presenting awards on the big night.
It is the only industry awards where actors vote for their peers, with more than 110,000 members of the US SAG-AFTRA actors' and performers' union having their say on the best performances of the year.
But first all eyes were on the red carpet as one star after another made their grand entrance.
Star of the moment Emma Stone wore a floaty chiffon dress with flower detail in line with the romantic themes of the acclaimed musical La La Land.
Bright, bold, multi-coloured gowns were the order of the day, with stripes featuring heavily on the red carpet. The seasoned stars kept things demure and subtle, while the red carpet regulars dared to flout convention and stand out from the crowd.
Australian actress Nicole Kidman made sure she was noticed, wearing an emerald green gown with parrot motif. Stripes were everywhere and British star Naomie Harris kept it subtle in a stylish two-piece ensemble.
Nominated for her performance in American Crime, Felicity Huffman looked demure in a flattering cream gown with a train.
Kate Hudson bucked the trend for multi-coloured gowns, opting for a risqué black gown with sheer panels, sleeves and skirt covering a pair of shorts.
Bryce Dallas Howard played it safe in a figure-hugging red sequinned dress while The Big Bang Theory star Kayley Cuoco looked ethereal in a multi-tonal sheer gown.
Taraji P. Henson dared to bare in an embroidered gown while Meryl Streep opted for clean lines in a white ensemble.
Following US president Donald Trump's controversial executives orders, the event is expected to see Hollywood use the global platform to express their outrage at the ban on Muslims from seven countries entering the US.
Actors Simon Helberg (L) and Jocelyn Towne took their personal protest to the red carpet with The Big BangTheory star posing with a handwritten sign that said 'Refugees Welcome.' Towne too, made her feelings about the issue known, emblazoning her decollotage with the words 'Let Them In'.
Star of all-singing-all-dancing love story La La Land, Ryan Gosling will battle it out with Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington for the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.
Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Natalie Portman,Emma Stone and Meryl Streep are in contention for the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.
The stars of the small screen are also celebrated at the industry awards with The Big Bang Theory, Black-ish, Modern Family, Orange Is the New Black and Veep vying for the title of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
Meanwhile, British export Downton Abbey faces strong competiton from The Crown for the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Lily Tomlin will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, which will be presented by her 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton.
The event will also honour the famous names who we lost in 2016 in the In Memoriam section which includes Carrie Fisher (Star Wars), Doris Roberts (Everybody Loves Raymond), Prince (Purple Rain), Gene Wilder (Blazing Saddles), Zsa Zsa Gabor (Moulin Rouge), Alan Thicke (Growing Pains), Anton Yelchin (Star Trek), Abe Vigoda (The Godfather), and Kenny Baker (Star Wars).
