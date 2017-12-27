A range of Sainsbury's frozen burgers has been recalled due to their possible link with strain of bacteria and after people become violently ill from eating them.

The supermarket's Taste the Difference four-pack frozen Aberdeen Angus British Beef Quarter Pounders have been recalled after Public Health England said they had a link with cases of E. coli 0157.

Products with the best before dates of July 2018, September 2018 and October 2018 were recalled by the Food Standard Agency (FSA) as a precautionary measure.

E. coli is bacteria found in the gut that is mostly harmless, but certain types can cause diarrhoea, abdominal pain, bloody diarrhoea as well as haemolytic uremic syndrome which is potentially fatal.

Anyone who has bought the affected products will be able to return them to their local store for a full refund.

Apologising to customers for any inconvenience caused, Sainsbury's said in a statement: "We have been made aware by the Food Standards Agency of a very small number of customers who may have become unwell with E. coli after consuming this product.

"As a precautionary measure, we are asking customers who have purchased this product, not to consume it but return it to their nearest Sainsbury's store, where they will receive a full refund."