Saint-Etienne take on Manchester United in the second leg of the Europa League round of 32 clash at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on 22 February (Wednesday).

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 5pm BST. Live coverage of the match will be available on BT Sport 3.

Overview

Saint-Etienne have an uphill task in order to progress to the next round of the Europa League following their 3-0 defeat at the hands of United at Old Trafford. In addition to this, their chances of progressing further become even more difficult as they failed to score a much needed away goal.

In their last fixture, the French club suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Montpellier in the Ligue 1. Despite taking an early lead from Kevin Monnet-Paquet's 12th minute goal, they failed to maintain the advantage as two goals from Montpellier in the second half were sufficient to seal three points.

Christophe Galtier will be hoping his side can make a come back in order to progress to the round of 16 of the Europa League. However, he will be aware that Saint-Etienne have a massive task on their hands in order to beat the Premier League outfit on Wednesday.

United enter this tie after registering a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Despite going a goal down, Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's strike made sure the Red Devils sealed a win over the Championship side at Ewood Park.

Ibrahimovic has a fine goal-scoring record against Saint-Etienne and the star striker continued to impress against the Ligue 1 side by scoring a hat-trick in the first leg. He will be looking forward to extending that goal-scoring record on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho's side have a three-goal cushion heading into the second leg. The United manager wants to have a comfortable tie against Saint-Etienne as he will have one eye on the weekend's EFL Cup clash against Southampton.

What they say

Christophe Galtier: "The final score was severe. We lost 3-0 by them scoring two goals from questionable free-kicks. And then there is always this frustration of not having realized the favorable opportunities that we have produced, especially in the first half. In the second half, we should certainly have been able to better exploit our opportunities. This third penalty goal penalized us because it considerably reduces our chances of qualification even if it remains still possible," Galtier was quoted as saying by Tribal Football.

Jose Mourinho: "I had some answers from some players. Ashley Young, for example. Can I rest Antonio Valencia? Oh yes, I can. With Young playing this way I can rest Valencia. So when I have people performing it is easier to rotate, to rest some players. We deserved to win but I thought Blackburn deserved to go to Old Trafford,' Mourinho added. 'But it's better for them as they can focus on the Championship. A second match at Old Trafford would not have been a disaster, we have players ready to play. This was much better but a second leg would not have been bad," Mourinho was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Betting Odds

Saint-Etienne to win: 27/10

Draw: 23/10

Manchester United to win: 6/5

Team News

Saint-Etienne

Possible XI: Ruffier; Pogba, Monnet-Paquet, Malcuit, Pajot; Hamouma, Theophile, Veretout, Jorginho; Perrin; Saivet.

Manchester United

Possible XI: Romero; Young, Bailly, Smalling, Shaw; Schweinsteiger, Pogba; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Ibrahimovic.