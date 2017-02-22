Live Manchester United aiming to ensure progress into Europa League last 16.

In their way is Saint-Etienne, who have only lost once at home in Ligue 1.

United beat Les Verts 3-0 in the first leg at Old Trafford last week.

Manchester United XI: Romero, Young, Bailly, Smalling, Blind, Carrick, Pogba, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

Saint-Etienne XI: Ruffier, Malcuit, Theophile-Catherine, Perrin, Pogba, Veretout, Pajot, Hamouma, Saivet, Monnet-Paquet, Beric.

Now 16:03 You may be wondering why the game is being played on Wednesday instead of tomorrow, when all the other Europa League matches take place. The change in kick-off time was made due to concerns over fan safety, with Lyon hosting a Europa League clash on Thursday night.

2 min 16:00 A few familiar faces in Saint-Etienne's ranks. Kevin Theophile-Catherine had a brief spell in the Premier League with Cardiff City, while Jordan Veretout and Henri Saivet also plied their trade for Aston Villa and Newcastle United respectively. All three were relegated from England's top-flight but they are now enjoying the lofty heights of fifth place in the Ligue 1 table.

8 min 15:54 Mourinho has made a number of changes to his side, but the indomitable Ibrahimovic remains the spearhead of the attack. That's not good news for Saint-Etienne. Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs. Saint-Etienne



Played: 14

Scored 17#ThatMomentWhen you hear you have to face him again pic.twitter.com/oHRb9t0Q8V — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 21, 2017

13 min 15:49 They may well be the marquee duo at Old Trafford, but Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic cannot count on former United defender Paul Parker to be their cheerleader. The former right-back thinks Frenchman Pogba is disrespectful and has questioned the impact Ibrahimovic has made since moving to Manchester. Agree? Baffled? Read more here.

19 min 15:43 Another Englishman absent from United's travelling party was left-back Luke Shaw, who has seemingly been frozen out of Old Trafford by Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese said yesterday that the former Southampton defender has to wait for an opportunity and is not going to let him waltz back into the reckoning 'for free'. "Luke has to wait for his chance," said Mourinho. "He has to work better and better, knowing that I give nothing for free. When I give something for the players it is expensive for me, it is not cheap. "They have to work really hard every day, they have to play well, so he has to wait and in this moment he is behind the others."

25 min 15:37 Wayne Rooney will not be strutting his stuff at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard this afternoon, and questions are swirling around the Manchester United legend's future with talk of a move to China on the cards. Jose Mourinho remained coy on the future of the England captain but was keen to stress that he was not 'forcing' him out of Old Trafford. "You have to ask him. If Rooney one day wants to leave the club then it isn't because of me. I will never force a legend out. You have to ask him, this isn't a question for me." Mourinho said. Rooney did not travel to France for the match against Saint-Etienne having only just returned to training earlier this morning after a minor injury. The club's record goal-scorer will be assessed this week before a decision is made on whether he will be ready for Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton.