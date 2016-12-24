Living on the coast is a dream for many house hunters. Buying a coastal home can set you back a fair bit of cash if you want something a little special in the right location like these listings on the property website Zoopla.

Fishguard, 7 bed detached house, £1,300,000

This spacious seven bedroom property was designed by the architect to create open airy living areas which optimise the spectacular coastal views. The majority of the open plan living area is floor-to-ceiling windows and patio doors, opening to a spacious wraparound glass-walled deck which brings the outside in.

St Austell, 4 bed detached house, £1,250,000

Seaways is an exquisite, recently constructed, four bedroom coastal home in one of Cornwall's finest locations. It enjoys breathtaking views across the English Channel over St Austell bay towards Gribben Head, and the coastline further in the distance.

St Mawes, 5 bed detached house, £2,350,000 (2)

A stunning detached house, luxurious, spacious, light and modern, with panoramic harbour, bay and sea views, a private garden with parking. It is just 200 yards from the waterfront, so beaches, restaurants, sailing facilities and shops are all easily accessible.

Sandbanks, 4 bed townhouse, £1,500,000

Ocean Heights is an imposing residence on an elevated plot in the heart of the Sandbanks Peninsular. A contemporary house with a modern theme continued throughout, it is set over four floors with large accommodation and two large balconies. The reception rooms and master bedroom enjoy stunning sea views over Poole Harbour.

Scarborough, 6 bed detached house, £875,000

Carlton Manor is the perfect combination of the traditional and the contemporary with a number of pleasing original features throughout including open fireplaces, cornicing, ceiling roses, wood panelling, ornamental pillars and large picture leaded windows allowing an expanse of light into the property.