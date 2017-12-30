Salma Hayek has given fans an end-of-the-year present, by sharing a rare photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram. The 51-year-old is seen soaking the sun in a purple two-piece and paired it with ocean waves in the background.

The iconic actress kept it casual with a brown hat, and glasses and accessorised her look with a long necklace. In the second photo, the ocean lover, captured the clear blue view of the ocean as she is seen looking at the sea.

"I adore the ocean adoro el mar. #ocean #nature #nofilter," Hayek captioned the Instagram photo. Hayek's 5.4million followers are going wild over her bikini photo, with the post receiving close to 250,000 likes in just a few hours of its upload.

Fans couldn't help but gush over her in the comments section, with one user writing, "You are beautiful, you are a goddess, you are radiant, sensual and so charming my beautiful," another cheekily noting, "Utterly Ridiculous how amazing you are."

Calling her beauty age-defying, a social media user said, "This woman is as hot today as she was 20 years ago beautiful," another echoed similar sentiments and noted, "Still a hottie."

A user found Hayek inspiring and gushed, "Looking awesome! I've been on an incredible fat burning program and I'm toning up super fast! Your pics are a great inspiration!!

This comes after the Frida actress described disgraced Hollywood director Harvey Weinstein as a "monster" who once threatened to kill her for rejecting his sexual advances. She wrote in The New York Times in December, "Harvey Weinstein was a passionate cinephile, a risk taker, a patron of talent in film, a loving father and a monster. For years, he was my monster."

Recalling her past, she explained, "I was so excited to work with him and that company. In my naïveté, I thought my dream had come true."

She continued, "He had validated the last 14 years of my life. He had taken a chance on me — a nobody. He had said yes. Little did I know it would become my turn to say no.

"No to opening the door to him at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location, where he would show up unexpectedly, including one location where I was doing a movie he wasn't even involved with."