No one can rock sexy at the age of 50 like Salma Hayek! And proving that she truly is an ageless beauty, the Mexican-American actress took to Instagram to share a sizzling cover photo, showing off her curvaceous figure along with a generous flash of skin.

Decked in black from head to toe, The Bandidas star oozed sex appeal in the image shot for an issue of Elle France. While her see-through top – paired with a body-hugging leather skirt – set hearts racing, the lacey black lingerie underneath Hayek's outfit did little to keep the temperature in check.

And to finish off the oh-so-seductive look, the former model showed off deep smokey eyes and let her brunette locks frame her face in loose waves.

"I am so bad at posting magazine covers but luckily I have fantastic fan pages that keep on top of it," she wrote alongside the cover shot, before adding in Spanish, "Thank you, I appreciate it."

So even if Hayek can't keep up with her numerous magazine covers, her fans surely remain updated, as reflected by the love showered in the comments section. Amid the sea of "stunning" and "beautiful" comments, some couldn't help noticing her ever-youthful look.

"You get prettier with age," an admirer shared, as a second fan went on to gush, writing, "You always look perfect no matter what pose you do! You're the ideal perfect Mexican woman!"

Complementing the actress, another fan added, "She really is the most beautiful person in the world. Like honestly, ranked number one."

"Sexy Mama," another follower put it quite simply.

But even the actress will admit that looking flawless comes with its own banes. Speaking about the inevitable effects of getting older, Hayek recently admitted to The Edit, that "the worst part of the aging process has been my eyes."

"Not the wrinkles — the eyes themselves. I'm such a visual person and I cannot read without depending on glasses," she explained, adding, "It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that's worse than the menopause."

Hayek had earlier opened up about maintaining her figure as well, and while she loves being curvy, there are challenges involved.

"I'm not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve," she told Net-A-Porter's magazine.

"I love the word 'curvy'; it's artistic."