Sam Allardyce has ruled out returning to the Premier League, insisting he has no interest in resuming his managerial career for the time being.

The Mirror claimed on Tuesday (29 August) that Crystal Palace were reportedly considering re-appointing the former England manager should Frank de Boer fail to turn things around after defeats in each of the Eagles' three games this season.

However, Allardyce, who steered Palace to safety last season before retiring from management at the end of the campaign, dismissed the rumour, claiming instead he was enjoying his time away from the game.

"I've been relaxing this summer watching the interesting transfer market and being associated with any club at this early stage of the season would not be of any interest to me at the moment," he told Jim White on talkSPORT.

"I have just had a trip to Hawaii watching from afar and I went to watch Manchester United on Saturday and I wouldn't associate myself with any job at this moment in time.

"Three games into the Premier League season, it is a little hasty when people talk about you coming back into football."

Following his five-month spell at Selhurst Park, Allardyce hinted the job was likely to be his last, insisting he was looking forward to spend time with his family.

"At this moment in time, I am very comfortable in my life," he added. "My time in the Premier League for many, many years has been tremendously exciting and I have enjoyed every minute, but having a break from football is the right thing for me to do. I am just watching Premier League football with great interest, watching how it is panning out, and not living under the pressures that every manager in the Premier League is living under today."

However, Allardyce expressed sympathy for De Boer, who is under pressure to keep his job at Selhurst Park after a third loss of the season against Crystal Palace.

The former Ajax and Inter Milan manager was given a three-year deal this summer but after his side failed to score in the first three encounters of the season, he held talks with Palace chairman Steve Parish late on Monday (28 August).

"If you look at Stoke City last season, I think it was seven or eight games in before Mark [Hughes] got his first three points on the board and they finished in one of the highest places they have ever done in the Premier League," said Allardyce. "It is early days and people need a little bit of patience. They have all got to work together to try and get it right."

According to the Guardian, De Boer's tactical rigidity has so far won him few friends in South London and the Dutchman has been told he would have to adopt a more flexible approach from now on.

De Boer's preferred 3-4-3 line-up and possession-based football are understood to have been dismissed as too naive an approach. Palace were embarrassed in a heavy beating by newly-promoted Huddersfield Town on opening weekend and showed more resilience during a narrow loss at Liverpool. However, the south Londoners' defensive frailties were exposed once again on Saturday (26 August) during a desperately disappointing 2-0 defeat to Swansea City,