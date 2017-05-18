Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce will demand more from Tottenham target Wilfried Zaha after the winger signs a new long-term contract at Selhurst Park. He also reiterated hopes over a potential deal for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.

Zaha has been heavily linked with a move to Spurs in recent months but looks set to commit his future to Palace, and Allardyce, who claims to be unaware of the figures involved in negotiations, says with a greater deal comes greater responsibility.

"I think it's [Zaha's contract] in negotiation, I don't know how far it's gone and I don't know what the figures are way, the figures in the paper are likely to be exaggerated as they are to come from the agent," Allardyce said in his press conference.

"He loves Crystal Palace, he's been brought up here, he had a brief spell at Manchester United and started getting publicity. With a bigger deal there's a bigger responsibility, and when he gets the deal I'm expecting a lot more than I'm already getting from him, which is saying something because I'm getting an awful lot as it is."

Tottenham submitted a bid for Zaha last summer and he seemed open to a move to north London, but Palace would not entertain a move for their most coveted asset – who played a pivotal role in his side's fight to remain in the Premier League. The Ivory Coast international has scored seven goals and provided nine assists this season, despite missing a month of league action due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

His performances impressed Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, but Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is determined to hold onto the 24-year-old and has offered him a deal that will make him the highest-paid player at the club, along with Christian Benteke.

Pochettino is intent on bolstering his Tottenham squad with new additions in order to compete both domestically and in the Champions League next year, but the Argentine must look elsewhere as he bids to improve his attack.

Palace are set to tie Zaha down to a new deal, and they are also hopeful of thrashing out a deal with Liverpool for Sakho. The Frenchman fell out of favour at Anfield after angering Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp during a pre-season tour of America and it looks like his career on Merseyside is all but over.

Like Zaha, Sakho also had a telling impact on Palace's bid for survival and was even nominated for the club's player of the year award, despite only featuring in eight games. Liverpool are believed to have placed a £30m (€35.1m) price tag on the 27-year-old's head, but Allardyce thinks there is a possibility of a permanent deal.

"[A deal for] Mama [Sakho] is something the chairman has said that he would try and negotiate, but for a club like ours the figures would have to match up to what we want. Have we got the budget? That's the question. If we have, great, if we haven't, move on. We need to strengthen other areas, it'll be a tough summer as it always is.

"There'll be a few players leaving the club, we'll decide on that next week. There might be a few players who want to leave as they've had a sniff from somwhere else, if a club plays the right price then they may well leave."