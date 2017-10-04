It seems like Sam Smith has found love again. The Too Good At Goodbyes singer was recently pictured kissing Brandon Flynn in New York.

According to The Sun, the British singer and the 13 Reasons Why star were spotted walking hand-in-hand after exiting a restaurant where they enjoyed lunch together. Smith planted a kiss on the actor as they were waiting to cross the road.

The 25-year-old Smith was dressed in a white t-shirt and jeans, while the actor sported a striped t-shirt with his trousers.

It is the first time the pair has been seen together in public. The duo's outing comes a few months after Smith, in an interview with music legend Sir Elton John, revealed that he nearly quit music over heartbreak.

"There was a period, when making the record, that I was in a really bad place," he told John. "I got dumped, which wasn't very nice."

"Writing music about that kind of thing is normally like therapy for me, but when I got dumped this time round I just couldn't write for about two months," he said.

"My team had to force me to get into the studio, because I almost felt as if I didn't want to do it anymore. So, there were moments on there where it got a bit intense and I started to lose myself."

While Brandon recently said he identifies himself as a part of the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) community.

"Just saw the 'vote no' message in the sky, looming over Sydney. Thank you for raising money and hiring on a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds. I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will," he had said while speaking about the recent same-sex marriage vote in Australia.

"Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized... and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for Us."