Sam Smith has opened up about his sexuality just days after he was spotted kissing 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn in New York. However, the Oscar-winning singer has clarified that he has no boyfriend.

In a candid interview with The Sunday Times, the Grammy Award-winning singer revealed why it took him so long to talk about gender identity.

"Looking back on it, it was the fear of saying the wrong thing and offending," the Stay With Me singer said, as quoted by E! News.

He continued, "And I was 19 when I started writing the first album. I'd just moved to London from a village – I was literally the only gay in the village. I didn't know what I wanted to say."

Flaunting his two Venus symbol tattoos, the British singer said, "No. I mean, I've got these tattoos on my fingers," adding, "I don't know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man."

Smith also revealed his love for a killer pair of heels.

"I love a heel. I've got loads of heels at home."

Taking about his teenage years, Smith said he did not own a single piece of male clothing.

"People don't know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn [Monroe], and all that," he revealed.

"There was one moment in my life where I didn't own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr Martens and huge fur coats, for 2.5 years."

With fans eagerly waiting for his highly-anticipated new album The Thrill Of It All, Smith spoke about his new songs as well.

"I think they show my growth, my confidence. I feel like they show me. They show the gay guy I've become."

He added that his song Him is about a son coming out to his father.