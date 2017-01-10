Samsung has confirmed the existence of its standalone online payment platform called Samsung Pay Mini and the long-rumoured artificial intelligence assistant Bixby on its own website, although accidentally.

The Samsung Pay Beta (Korea) website shows different options such as Samsung Pay Mini and Bixby voice assistant. This development was reported by Sammobile via Galaxy Club. The Pay Mini, which is a new version of Samsung's mobile platform, has been in the news for the past few months.

It was reported that it would become available for all smartphones running Android Marshmallow and iPhones running iOS 8 or above. The service would not have the Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) technology, but would be used to process online payments.

The use of Samsung Pay Mini is not difficult. Users will just need to store their credit or debit card details within the application and then purchase a product on the smartphone via online stores.

The integration of Bixby voice assistant, for which Samsung has filed for a trademark in South Korea, is something new, although it is still unclear how it would work.

It is also unclear when Samsung would launch its latest beta version of Samsung Pay, but speculation hints that it would make its debut alongside the Galaxy S8, allowing users to take advantage of the Bixby functionality.

Samsung is expected to showcase a small number of Galaxy S8 units, in February or March, ahead of their official rollout in mid-April. Mass production of the handset is likely to begin in March.