After months of speculation over what happened to the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung's official probe has concluded that not one, but two distinct battery flaws caused some devices to explode.

The company claims it consulted over 700 experts who tested more than 30,000 batteries from the recalled Note 7's to conclude that there was no hardware design or software flaw.

At first, the Battery A with which Samsung shipped the first lot of Note 7's had casings that were too small to safely fit the electrode assembly inside. Most of these batteries were supplied by Samsung's subsidiary Samsung SDI. Also, the negative electrode's tip was placed incorrectly which increased the chances of the battery burning up.

Having examined these flaws, Samsung scrapped batteries that came from Samsung SDI and started sourcing batteries from China's ATL for the revised version of the Note 7. However, soon reports started coming in of fires in the replaced Galaxy Note 7 as well.

After Samsung stalled the Note 7 line altogether, it ordered an official probe during which it was found that the second time a different battery flaw once again led to the fires. This time, in a hurry to replace the older batteries, welding defects inside the batteries made them prone to short-circuiting and burst into flames.

Samsung now says it is not taking any chances with the safety factor and thus has even delayed the launch of the Galaxy S8, its 2017 flagship device. The company says it will be implementing a more thorough eight-point testing system for its batteries to prevent such issues in the future.

"Today, more than ever, we are committed to earning the trust of our customers through innovation that redefines what is possible in safety, and as a gateway to unlimited possibilities and incredible new experiences, " said Samsung's mobile chief Koh Dong-Jin in an official statement released by the company.

Watch the video released by the company which explains the two flaws in detail.