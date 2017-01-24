Samsung says the Galaxy Note 8 will be safer than the Note 7 whose production was halted globally within a few days after the device went on sale in mid-August.

After months of investigations, Samsung recently concluded that two distinct battery flaws led some faulty devices to overheat and catch fire. Despite the Note 7 fiasco, the company is optimistic about the next Galaxy Note iteration.

"I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8," Samsung's mobile chief, D J Koh told CNET.

The new Note, which is likely this fall, is expected to be a reflection of how much improvement Samsung has made within these few months.

"A lot is going to be based on the next great thing that comes out that's problem-free," said Thomas Cooke, a professor at Georgetown's McDonough School of Business.

Despite the unprecedented recall and criticism, the Galaxy Note is claimed to have its own loyal consumers. "We found through the investigative process, we knew there are lots and lots of loyal Note customers," Koh said.

About 96% of the Note 7 buyers have traded their devices. In the US alone, the official record is 97% but Tim Baxter, the president of Samsung US division, said about 99% of the devices were taken out, as more than half of the phones are no longer connected to mobile networks. "We are pushing to get to that 100%," he said.

Koh said he and his team developed the original S Pen stylus, which is a key feature of the Note lineup.

Baxter said more than 10,000 Note customers have signed up to stay connected to Samsung for more updates. He said there are still a large number of Note 4 and 5 customers waiting for an upgrade. "They made it clear, they want a Note," Baxter added.