We are mere weeks away from Samsung's expected reveal of its next flagship Android phablet, the Note 8, on 23 August at a Berlin showcase – and the leaks are coming in thick and fast.

We already have a good idea of what the reborn smartphone will look like, but what about its specs? Thanks to a VentureBeat report citing an anonymous source "briefed on the device's final configuration", we now have a clearer picture of what we will be seeing later this month as Samsung looks to put the Note 7 debacle well and truly behind it.

The most obvious change expected from the Note 7 to Note 8 is the stretched "Infinity Display" Samsung introduced the world to with its Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones earlier this year.

The AMOLED, dual-curved display on the Note 8 will be just 0.1in larger than the S8+, according to the report.

On the power front, the Note 8 will reportedly pack Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 835 processor in the US and Samsung's own Exynos 8895 chipset in other markets. This is backed by 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal memory and an SD card slot for expandable storage.

For its battery – a tricky subject considering the Note 7's battery woes – Samsung has dropped the Galaxy S8's 3,500mAh pack to 3,300mAh. Fast charging via USB-C and wireless charging are also likely to be included.

Camera-wise, the Note 8 allegedly has a dual 12 megapixel module (a first for a modern Samsung flagship) with optical image stabilisation and 2x optical zoom. The selfie snapper will be an 8 megapixel sensor with autofocus.

