Samsung's upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S8, may bring on board PC-like functionality, as per the latest leak.

The rumoured feature, according to SamMobile, is likely to be brought by Samsung's very own Desktop Experience. The feature will be similar to Windows Mobile's Continuum which enables Windows 10 smartphone users to experience a PC-like environment by connecting their phones to a monitor and use Windows apps with a keyboard and mouse.

If the feature is implemented on the S8, users will be able to use both Windows as well as Samsung's native apps through the Samsung Desktop Experience. Many smartphone manufacturers have been researching PC-like functionality on smartphones, but until now there is no mainstream Android handset that has the functionality.

The Galaxy S8 is said to have a host of new features including a major one that it reportedly seems to have borrowed from Apple: removing the headphone jack and having ear pods as an alternative accessory. The device is also expected to give the physical home button a miss and have all-encompassing screen functionality along with being waterproof like its predecessor, the Galaxy S7 range. In terms of software, it is expected that Android 7.0 Nougat or its higher version will come pre-installed with the device.

The Korean electronics giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy S8 at a special event in New York City in April. It was earlier thought the S8 would make its debut in February at the Mobile World Congress 2017 event, but reports indicate that Samsung is looking to spend time rebuilding its reputation after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.