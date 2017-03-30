As you will surely know by now, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have been launched and go on sale very soon. Pre-orders are open now and the official UK release date is 29 April, although early orders are set to arrive up to eight days early.

Every major UK network is selling both versions of the S8, and as always there are dozens of different deals to pick from. To save you the effort, IBTimes UK has done the legwork for you, condensing each network's offerings into just three: the cheapest, the most expensive and the one that comes recommended by us.

First, this is how much the new Samsungs cost if you go down the SIM-free route – and remember, there are no memory sizes to choose from, as 64GB is the only option.

Samsung Galaxy S8 - £689

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus - £779

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus buying guide: EE

With that taken care of let's dive headfirst into the networks, starting with EE. For the sake of simplicity, we will say now that every EE deal on the S8 comes with unlimited calls and texts. They also all come with an EU data allowance and access to the BT Sport app to stream live fixtures to the phone. All plans last for 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Monthly cost Upfront cost Data EU data BT sport app £45.99 £149.99 1GB 500MB 3 months £55.99 £29.99 5GB 500MB 3 months £65.99 £49.99 40GB Included in 40GB 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Monthly cost Upfront cost Data EU data BT sport app £50.99 £149.99 2GB 500MB 3 months £55.99 £99.99 5GB 500MB 3 months £70.99 £99.99 40GB Included in 40GB 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus buying guide: iD by Carphone Warehouse

Next up is the new iD network run by retailer Carphone Warehouse. Instead of unlimited calls and texts, these plans all include 2,000 minutes (33.3 hours) and 5,000 texts per month. All plans last for 24 months.

With its Take Away service, iD lets you use your data, minutes and texts abroad in 29 countries. These are: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and USA.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Monthly cost Upfront cost Data £37.99 £99.99 1GB £43.99 £99.99 4GB £49.99 £199.99 10GB

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Monthly cost Upfront cost Data £43.99 £99.99 2GB £45.99 £149.99 4GB £49.99 £249.99 10GB

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus buying guide: O2

O2 offers a whopping 16 different tariff options for the Galaxy S8, making picking the perfect one needlessly complicated. Monthly costs range from £41 for a measly 500MB of data, to £89 for a huge 50GB plus a free portable speaker worth £119.99. Now that we've given the game away, we'll pick three from somewhere in the middle. At least they all come with unlimited calls and texts, so that bit's simple.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Monthly cost Upfront cost Data £48 £119.99 3GB £52 £69.99 5GB £56 £69.99 10GB

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Monthly cost Upfront cost Data £49 £149.99 3GB £53 £119.99 5GB £60 £9.99 10GB

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus buying guide: Three

Next we have Three, which offers an equally bewildering 14 tariff options for the Galaxy S8. All but the very cheapest (in terms of monthly cost) come with unlimited calls and texts, so let's start at the second-cheapest and go up from there.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Monthly cost Upfront cost Data £37 £129 1GB £40 £99 4GB £50 £99 30GB

For customers crazy about data, Three is the only network to offer "all-you-can-eat" data with the Galaxy S8, for £64 a month with a £79 upfront cost, or £80 per month and the phone is free.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Monthly cost Upfront cost Data £42 £129 1GB £45 £99 4GB £55 £99 30GB

The S8 Plus also comes with all-you-can-eat data, costing £69 a month with a £79 upfront cost, or £85 a month and the phone is free.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus buying guide: Vodafone

Here are the Galaxy S7 deals from Vodafone. These all included unlimited calls and texts, plus some Vodafone contracts include a free subscription to Spotify Unlimited, Sky Sports or Now TV. Vodafone also has a deal on at the moment where the data allowance on some contracts is tripled or even quadrupled.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Monthly cost Upfront cost Data Spotify/Sky Sports/Now TV subscription length £37 £250 1GB No £47 £30 24GB No £53 £30 30GB 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus