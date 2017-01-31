Samsung's upcoming tablet Galaxy Tab S3 could be launched at the Mobile World Congress 2017 to be held at Barcelona, Spain between 27 February and 2 March. The Galaxy Tab S3 will succeed the Tab S2 released in 2015.

According to South Korean publication Naver, the tech giant could showcase the Tab S3 at the MWC as it has delayed the launch of the Galaxy S8 to March. Hence, the company could launch the Tab S3 – its flagship tablet for 2017.

Earlier reports had suggested that the Tab S3 may come in two sizes – 8in and 9.7in screen size. Displays of both tablets are expected to have a 2048×1536 pixel resolution that will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 processor. The device will be powered by 4GB RAM and is expected to be available in both LTE and Wi-Fi models.

The rear camera of the device will sport a 12-megapixel sensor while the front camera will have a 5-megapixel sensor. The Tab S3 is also expected to be the first Samsung tablet to come pre-installed with the Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

Earlier, famed tipster Evan Blass had tweeted about the upcoming tablet's looks. The image showed a premium back frame along with a front camera flash which many commentators indicate could also be a dual-camera module.

Although the exact retail price is not known rumours suggest Samsung may price the Galaxy Tab S3 in South Korea at around won 700,000 (£483, $600). The price would slightly differ in different regions.