A new photo of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3 has been leaked just two weeks ahead of the product's launch at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona.

Tipster Roland Quandt posted a new photo of what looks like the Galaxy Tab S3 accompanied by an S Pen. He also said it was unlikely that Samsung would release two tablet models this year and would probably stick to a 9.7in screen variant.

The photo tweeted shows off a 9.7in display with an S Pen and looks similar to a picture tweeted by famed tipster Evan Blass in 2016. The Tab S3 is slated to succeed the Galaxy Tab S2 and is likely to be Samsung's only major tablet release this year.

Going by previous rumours, the device is expected to have a 2048 x 1536p screen resolution with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC, 4GB of RAM, a 5MP front camera, and 12MP back camera. Additionally, the Tab S3 is expected to have a new silver variant that will replace the white model that Tab S2 had.

The Tab S3 is also expected to be the first Samsung tablet to come pre-installed with the Android 7.0 Nougat OS. Earlier rumours said Samsung could price the Galaxy Tab S3 in South Korea at around won 700,000 (£483, $600). The price may differ for UK, US and other regions.

Samsung has already sent out invites for its MWC 2017 event, which shows a shadowy image of a tablet. The launch event will take place on 26 February.