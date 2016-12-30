South Korean smartphone maker Samsung might launch wireless headphones alongside the Galaxy S8, according to reports.

This comes after reports in December suggested that Samsung is planning to remove the standard headphone jack from the Galaxy S8.

Samsung's major market rival Apple had earlier did the same with iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, killing their 3.5mm headphone jack.

According to the exclusive details shared by Sammobile the company is looking for a product that would compete with Apple's AirPods, which is now available for purchase for £160. However, it is unclear if the company would bundle the headphones along with the smartphone or sold separately as an accessory.

If the latest reports are true then it means users will not be able to use their old headphones with the S8 unless they are a USB Type-C adapter as the new Galaxy phone is expected to support USB Type-C port.

By removing the 3.5mm headphone jack, Samsung would be able to build a reasonably thinner S8 model, while making space for a bigger battery.

In June this year the company unveiled Gear IconX, a pair of wireless earbuds capable of tracking fitness data and provide users with the feedback on their performance. The earbuds provide data such as heart rate, distance, speed, duration and calories burned through a voice guide.

They offer up to 4GB internal storage, letting users to play as many as 1,000 songs. The earbuds support Bluetooth version 4.1 and compatible with Android 4.4 devices and the ones with 1.5MB RAM.

More details about the Galaxy S8 would be available when Samsung officially unveils the handset, which is expected in February at the 2017 Mobile World Congress event.