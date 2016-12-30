Samsung has confirmed that the official Android Nougat update for Galaxy S7 and its curved screen variant would become available as early as next month.

The company has sent out Beta notices to the member of Galaxy Beta Program telling that it is ending on 30 December (Friday) at 24:00. After the Beta Program ends, Samsung will no longer release Beta versions. Besides there would be no individual feedback related to "Error reports" & "suggestions". However, the company plans to manage it via "community" only.

"We would like to thank you for the interest and affection shown during this time, We will try to apply most of the useful opinions shared by all of you in Official Nougat OS version," reads the Beta Notices sent by Galaxy Beta Program team, a copy of which is obtained and shared by Sammobile.

Samsung had earlier revealed that the Nougat update for the S7 will start from Android version 7.1.1, which is a minor update to Android 7.0, with the features including a new set of emoji, the ability to send GIF images from the keyboard in select apps and add app shortcuts to the home screen.

The company launched Android Nougat Beta Program for the S7 in November this year, to offer users an opportunity to experience the pre-release version of the software along with Samsung's latest UX. For this the S7 or S7 Edge users needed an active Samsung account to download Galaxy Beta Program app. The company has so far released five vision of the beta firmware for the phones.