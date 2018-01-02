Samsung has been awarded a patent for a "rollable" OLED display that could usher in a new level of portability for tablet devices.

First reported by LetsGoDigital, the rollable display would use magnets to lock the screen into a tubular canister when not in use. While details are still scant, the canister would likely also house all the components of the device, meaning when the screen is being used the tablet will be razor thin.

Samsung is hopeful the tech can even reduce the carrying size of a tablet device to something that will fit in your pocket. LG showed off a flexible OLED display last year but has not yet included the tech in any of its commercially available devices.

Patent designs show a fingerprint scanner, which would unlock and unroll the tablet. To view the design, check out the patent here.

Apple is also reportedly working on a bendable screen but given their reluctance to jump on new technology early (OLED screens for example only debuted with iPhones in 2017), it seems unlikely we will see flexible iPads anytime soon.

Apple is more focused on developing a finger print scanner that exists beneath the display, a feature it chose to cull for the iPhone X in favour of facial recognition.

With the Consumer Electronics Show right around the corner, some believe the tablet will be revealed this month. Given the patents are still fresh, however, it is unlikely we will see much more than a design concept.

Flexible displays are favourite to become the breakout product of the year, with many companies, including Samsung and LG, expected to debut consumer devices in 2018. CES begins on 7 January and runs until 12 January.