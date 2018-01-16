By the end of Game of Thrones season 7, Sansa Stark had already shed her damsel in distress image to put on a fierce look while punishing Littlefinger. But little did fans realise at the moment that Sophie Turner's dramatic transformation would continue beyond the realms of Winterfell.

Trading her fiery red locks for a beach blonde hairstyle, 21-year-old Turner has completely changed her appearance for her upcoming film Josie.

The first look images released from the set of the movie not only showed the English stunner's makeover but also her edgier side as she rocked a skimpy bikini and an arm full of tattoos.

Reclining by the side of the pool in one of the pictures, Turner appeared worlds away from her demure look in GOT as the Lady of Winterfell.

Instead of her Northern-style long and flowy outfits, the actress was seen decked in a monochrome two-piece paired with reflective shades.

With each new picture, Turner's brazen look seemed to get even more intense. In fact, for a second look from Josie, the HBO star wore a see-through mesh top over her white lingerie and completed the style with a pair of distressed olive green shorts – a style that has left her fans stunned.

"Can't wait to see this film!" shared one excited Twitter user, while a second tweeted, "@sophiet proud of you beautiful woman!!!"

"Fabulous," a third fan simply exclaimed. "Such a Fox," added another, going all cheeky.

Turner, who stars in the titular role in the thriller set for a March release in the US, plays the "tattooed, sweet-talking stranger Josie who, upon arriving to a small, southern town, strikes up relationships with local young punk Marcus and her loner neighbour Hank, as per reports.

"She quickly becomes a hot topic of local gossip, but her true intentions for arriving in town are far more sinister when her dark past comes to light," reported Deadline.

Asides the GOT star, the Eric England-directed drama also stars Dylan McDermott and Jack Kilmer.

The actress is set to frontline interesting project this year – including Josie and X-Men Dark Phoenix as Jean Grey. Besides, she is inching closer to wrapping up the last season of Game Of Thrones, which catapulted her to success as the young Sansa Stark.

While there's still a year's time left until the GOT season 8, Turner has already dished on what to expect. "This season, there's a new threat, and all of a sudden she finds herself somewhat back in the deep end... This season is more a passionate fight for her than a political, manipulative kind of fight," she told Variety.