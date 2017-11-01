Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have fuelled dating rumours after posting several Instagram shots together in Halloween attire, sending their fans wild as a result.

The rumoured couple entertained their social media following by dressing up as Eleven and Dustin from hit Netflix show Stranger Things, though they swapped genders for the dress-up.

Modern Family star Hyland, 26, shared a snap to her 5.4m Instagram followers of her smiling up close to Adams' face, looking as though she may give the Bachelorette alum a peck.

She captioned the fun shot: "'Hey Eleven.... Make him piss his pants again ' #strangerthings#happyhalloween" and her fans went berserk at the very couple-y snap.

One follower commented: "definitely together good for Wells" while another put: "omg are you guys dating".

A third said: "so confused how this happened.. she's way more famous than him".

It has been reported that Hyland and Adams have been dating for quite some time, with the pair apparently "seeing each other for months" according to US Weekly.

During a recent episode of Wells' podcast with Brandi Cyrus, the radio host turned Bachelor in Paradise bartender admitted he was "talking to someone" who lived in LA and had been spending a considerable amount of time there. The pair have also dabbled in a spot of social media flirting.

Adams tweeted in August: "Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I'm kidding the job is yours @sarahyland."

She replied: "I'll start working on my garnishing skills. Oh and I require 35% of your tips.... or free dogs". Adams simply responded with: "Deal", and the exchange got tongues wagging on whether they were dating one another.

Adams has a considerably smaller yet respectable Instagram following that Hyland with 539K Instagram fans, and is best known for appearing on JoJo Fletcher's season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Hyland has had a whirlwind of a career since starring as Haley Dunphy on Modern Family since 2009 and previously dated her Vampire Academy co-star Dominic Sherwood. They broke up after two years of dating in August 2017, but the actress appears to have happily moved on...