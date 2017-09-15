Emily Ratajkowski is continuing to make women around the world jealous of her teeny-tiny waist. The model (once again) drove her fans wild with a video she shared on Instagram in which she shows off her slim figure while licking spaghetti sauce off her finger.

The clip, which was taken during a shoot for Love magazine's annual advent calendar, has the 26- year-old wearing pink and beige coloured lacy lingerie while posing on a table covered with spaghetti and meatballs.

"Well aren't you a treat?" a fan commented on the post, while one other seemed more concerned about the food. "Why did they waste the pasta?" they joked.

Soon after sharing the video, Ratajkowski prepared for yet another surprise by showcasing her new haircut at Rihanna's third annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball in Manhattan. The Gone Girl actress carried off a classy new lob along with a beautiful colour job.

While we are not certain if the hair was courtesy a new cut or simply a wig, Ratajkowski managed to channel Victoria Beckham with her sleek new look.

Along with the new hairdo, she showed off a serious amount of cleavage in a vintage Channel strapless black-buttoned bustier and matching maxi-skirt. She teamed the outfit a pair of black strappy heels and matching bag.