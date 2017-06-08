Greggs has opened its first drive-thru bakery so time-poor punters can pick up a sausage roll without leaving their cars.

Savoury bake lovers in Salford can now grab a steak slice on-the-go at the Irlam Gateway Service Station, which the FTSE 250 firm is testing being deciding on a nationwide roll-out.

For the health conscious the drive-thru will also sell the chain's balanced choice range of wraps, sandwiches, salads, soups, porridge and fruit - all for at under than 400 calories.

The business said the idea came about because of requests of hundreds of its customers on Twitter.

Greggs chief executive Roger Whiteside said: "When it comes to food on-the-go, our customers tell us that convenience is key.

"We've been working hard to take Greggs to where our customers need and want us to be including office parks, industrial estates, retail parks and travel hubs.

"A drive-thru offers the ultimate convenience and seemed the logical next step for us to take. This is a first for Greggs and we are excited to trial the concept in Irlam."

In total Greggs runs just under 1,700 shops employing 20,000 staff across the country.