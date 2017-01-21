Proud mum Geri Horner has put fans out of their misery by uploading a cute picture of her new bundle of joy just hours after giving birth.

Plus, she has revealed his name as Montague George Hector Horner.

The artist formerly known as Ginger Spice is also mum to 10 year-old daughter Bluebell from a previous relationship.

Husband Christian – the boss of Red Bull's Formula One Team – shares one-year-old Olivia with ex, Beverley Allen.

In a black and white snap posted to the 44-year-old's official Instagram account, the tot's tiny foot can be seen being held in Geri's hand.

She wrote alongside it: "Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia."

Geri signed off using the hashtags "amazing day", "grateful" and "Monty".

It came after her earlier social media announcement in which she confirmed the birth.

Writing on Twitter at 11.46am, she tweeted: "Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz."

Emma Bunton, Geri's former Spice Girls bandmate, whose birthday also happens to be today, was quick to tweet her congratulations, writing: "Amazing news, so happy! #birthdaytwins #birthdaymade love you all. Xxx."

Meanwhile, Pregnant TV presenter Alex Jones chimed in: "@GeriHalliwell congratulations!!! Lovely news. Don't think I'll be far behind you."

Fans also flooded the social media site to share their well wishes.

One wrote: "Oh my goodness congratulations! born on the same day as @EmmaBunton it really is your very own #BabySpice Hope you are well x."

"Congratulations Geri & Christian!" another added.

With a third chipping in: "Congratulations Geri! Hope you and the Spice boy are doing well."