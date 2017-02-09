Scandal season 6 will return with episode 3 Fates Worse Than Death on Thursday (9 February). The episode is set to bring the biggest twist of the season yet as the crooked political battle between Olivia Pope and Cyrus Beene will heat up the Oval Office. Click here to watch the third episode live online on the network's official website.

While Kerry Washington's character is sure that the vice-president-elect is behind the controversial assassination, Cyrus provides every proof of his innocence. In the final moments of the previous episode, Liv produces a video before Fitz in which the now assassinated Francisco Vargas is seen yelling at his vice-president-elect.

"I hate that I ever trusted you," the late president-elect shouts at Cyrus. "What you did is vile and inexcusable. The moment I'm elected President of the United States, my first order of business will be to put you in the coldest jail cell possible. Over my dead body will you get away with what you did!"

Now, the ball is in outgoing president Fitzgerald Thomas Grant's court — it is he who has to decide whether to trust the video and order a fresh FBI inquiry into the murder or trust the made-up proof by Abby that makes Jake the culprit. The promo, however, reflects upon Fitz's decision as a fresh inquiry is ordered by the White House that makes it clear that Cyrus is under the radar too.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads: In the midst of a national crisis, Cyrus's fate is sealed. Meanwhile, Olivia and the gladiators will stop at nothing to get to the truth.

Scandal season 6 airs every Thursday at 9pm EDT on ABC network.