It seems like Bella Hadid has finally moved on from The Weeknd. The 20-year-old model sparked rumours of romance with bad boy model Jordan Barrett.

Photos obtained by Daily Mail show Hadid cosying up with the Australian model in her New York City apartment. The images clicked through a window of her apartment shows Hadid displaying her famous curves wearing just a white tank top and black panties, while Barrett is seen shirtless.

The brunette can be seen posing for a series of photos along with Barrett. The model has in the past been linked to Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie and Lara Stone. In one of the images, Hadid can be been sidling up to the Aussie hunk, who had made himself comfortable on her sofa. She can also be seen affectionately stroking Barrett's face.

Just hours after the cosy display, the rumoured couple attended a Charity Foundation Party together.

This is not the first time the duo have been spotted together. They were seen hanging out on a yacht in Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival last month.

Barrett, at the time had shared a photo of himself with Hadid from their luxury cruise on social media. "Catch up on them Zzzzz's..." he captioned the photo, in which the two of them can be seen lying on a white lounge with another man.

It's been seven months since Hadid and The Weeknd split and Hadid's former boyfriend has moved on with Selena Gomez.

Gomez, in a recent interview, said that she does not what to keep her relationship with the Starboy singer a secret anymore.

"It's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually," she said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "I just want to be happy. If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."

Catch up on them Zzzzz's ... A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÃ‰TT (@iblamejordan) on May 20, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT



